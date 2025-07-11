Art Imitates Art: An Enchanting Evening at the Pageant of the Masters

By Zoe Luczaj | NB Indy Arts Columnist

Between illusion and magic, art breathes at the Pageant of the Masters.

Held every night from July 5 to August 29 in the heart of Laguna Beach, the 2025 production, titled “Gold Coast: Treasures of California,” is an ode to the state’s museums, monuments, and the magic they possess.

The Pageant reconstructs immortal pieces of art with the skill of stone-still actors, creating an ephemeral and unforgettable experience.

“Gold Coast” reveals itself like a living, breathing storybook. Whitney Reade, starring as a bright, travel-vlogger host, turns the pages as she road trips through California’s beloved artistic landscape. Alongside her adventure is the rich voice of beloved narrator Richard Doyle, indulging the audience in secrets behind the enchanting works.

The show makes brilliant use of theatrical illusion, a transportive orchestra, and living art into a captivating tribute to the Golden State.

The Pageant pays homage to more than just paintings; it invites bronze statues before your eyes, honors the crafts of architects and surfers, and reveres marble timepieces and glass mosaics.

“Gold Coast” unveils the story of California’s rich history of art and community. It opens with pieces that pull you in through the excitement, hope, and camaraderie of California’s gold rush and whisks you away further into the ornate secret histories like “A Roman Feast” by Roberto Bompiani and the glistening “Chariot of Minerua” by Emanuel Frémiet.

The seamless transition between costume and backdrop, makeup and painting is nearly undetectable, only revealed by the blink of an eye. Gold Coast uses masterful composition, lighting, and craftsmanship to pull off quietly magical illusions. You’re left watching carefully, trying to unravel how it all comes together.

In complement to the breathtaking visuals is the orchestra, an entrancing veil of atmosphere. Every piece is paired with music that translates the visual to a sound, guiding the audience through the journey in time and emotion, and helping each work resonate just a little more deeply.

A night at the Pageant is also a celebration of the true gems of California, the art institutions that have withstood earthquakes, fires, and funding threats to remain cultural havens. “Gold Coast” pays tribute to the people and places that preserve art and the communities and passions that form around them – from the Getty Villa to LACMA to Orange County’s own Hilbert Museum.

Perhaps the most magical part of the Pageant was its golden spotlight on the community. For nearly 90 years, volunteers have been the backbone of this time-honored tradition—crafting detailed sets, designing elaborate costumes, and becoming the art before your eyes. The skilled volunteers behind the scenes of the Pageant of the Masters do something incredibly special: they reawaken the humanity in art.

Something magical is unfolding at the Pageant of the Masters, and if you peek behind the curtain, you’ll see it’s the heart of Laguna Beach shining through.

For more information and tickets to Pageant of the Masters, visit https://www.foapom.com/pageant-of-the-masters.