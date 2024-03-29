Assemblymember Diane Dixon of Newport Beach honors Marcia Manker as her Woman of the Year for Assembly District 72

Share this:

Assemblymember and former Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon, whose district includes Newport Beach, has honored Marcia Manker as her Woman of the Year for Assembly District 72.

Manker serves as the CEO for MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills and Orange Coast Center in Fountain Valley, which are leading acute-care hospitals serving the communities of Orange County.

As CEO, she is helping to revolutionize women’s health care in South Orange County with the new MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Women’s Health Pavilion targeted to open this summer. Additionally, Manker oversees all hospital operations, strategy development and business initiatives.

“I am thrilled to make Marcia Manker my 2024 Woman of the Year,” said Dixon. “Not only is she leading a hospital that is on the cutting edge of women’s health, but she believes in mentoring women in her organization to help them reach their goals. She embodies everything this award stands for, and I could not be more grateful for the work she does in Orange County.”

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Dixon teamed up with colleagues to host a Women’s Business Conference, where she announced this award. More than 150 women gathered to listen to experts in the nonprofit and public service sectors, as well as in business and finance.

“It was an excellent event,” said Dixon. “We had women leaders from across the region speak about their experiences and share goals that helped them make positive impacts on our communities.”

The event was emceed by Jennifer Bullard, the Director of Government Affairs for Cox Communications. Additional panelists included Laguna Niguel Mayor Kelly Jennings, Laguna Hills Councilmember Janine Heft, Mission Viejo Councilmember Wendy Bucknam, Nicole Suydam (CEO of Goodwill of OC), U.S. Bank VP Kimberly Bird, LA Sports & Entertainment Commission CFO Irene Klepp and Working Wardrobes CEO Bonni Pomush.

Vendors were also on hand to offer personalized resources to attendees seeking a new direction, business funding or general career advice.

Assemblymember Diane Dixon represents the 72nd Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes Newport Beach, Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Lake Forest.