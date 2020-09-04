Share this:

Local Seniors Could Show Us All How Living in a Safer, Post-Pandemic World Is Done

Due to open this October, Atria Newport Beach pairs advanced technology with luxury to encourage residents to live well in an active, modern community. I sat down with Sarah Laloyan, Atria Senior Living Senior Vice President, Signature Operations to learn about the company’s approach to congregate living in such uncertain times.

Q: How does technology provide a safe environment for the residents of Atria Newport Beach?

A: We’ve always used technology to inspire our residents to live their best lives. Earlier this year, technology allowed us to quickly reduce touches, administer COVID-19 testing, trace human interactions and monitor residents’ health. Now, to keep everyone safely connected, we’ve created the Atria app. This allows family members and residents to see health updates like daily temperature readings and COVID-19 symptom checks. Residents will be able to see community messages and stay up to date with fitness and lifestyle programs as well as dining options. Residents will also have access to wearable technology that continually monitors their temperature and oxygen saturation, alerts staff if they fall and allows for touchless, secure apartment entry. We’re finding ways for technology to keep everyone at Atria safer and happier.

Q: How is Atria Newport Beach the future of senior living?

A: It’s an advanced, post-COVID design that is also welcoming, modern and beautiful. Atria Newport Beach is equipped for physical distancing and meticulous safety, hygiene and testing, yet it’s designed for essential social interaction. Our communal areas are spacious and open, and we’re developing distanced, contactless, in-person, outdoor visiting areas where families can gather.

Q: What does Atria mean by “people belong together?”

A: It’s about keeping people connected and feeling a part of our community. Research shows that seniors who have social interactions and companionship gain physical and emotional benefits versus being isolated. Right now, our priority is to keep people together, meaningfully engaged, healthy and active under relentless safety protocols and plenty of positivity!

