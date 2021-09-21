Bayside Restaurant Presents Jazz on the Bay Sept. 23 & 30

Share this:

Bayside Restaurant is known for its nightly live music, but Bayside has upped its game with the new Jazz on the Bay Supper Club Series on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 30.

Held in Bayside’s outdoor covered patio, Jazz on the Bay features renowned local jazz artists paired with Bayside’s delicious cuisine.

On Sept. 23, Los Angeles based band, Alanna & These Fine Gentlemen take the Jazz on the Bay stage. Known for their classy, sultry, and nostalgic tone, Alanna & these Fine Gentlemen meld jazz, bossa-nova and pop with a swanky vibe right out of a Pink Panther film. All of their song selections are rooted with the welcoming voice of Alanna, who will often switch between English, Portuguese, and her trombone.

In addition to performing at private parties and special events around Southern California, they’ve had long standing residencies at Hotel Casa Del Mar, Seventy7 Lounge and The Kimpton Everly Hotel. And with their recent release of music, they continue to build their fanbase beyond Southern California.

On Sept. 30, the Amanda Castro Band hits the stage featuring Amanda Castro, a charismatic vocalist and entertainer leading a band of world class musicians. She has an arsenal of entertaining music videos on YouTube that have garnered over half a million views. Her fun and energetic personality along with her rich and smooth voice will Transport you to another era of music.

The Amanda Castro Show has been described as bringing the class of Old Hollywood while fusing the spirit of New Orleans and Old Havana into a crowd-inclusive show. Amanda and the band perform at all the hot spots in SoCal such as Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Jazz Club in Bel Air, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen in Downtown Disney and Disneyland.

Tickets: Jazz on the Bay doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $50 per person. Choose between VIP tables or Reserved tables, the only difference being proximity to the stage. There is a combination of tables of 2, 4 and 6 guests. Please choose the table that best accommodates your group size.

Note: the purchase of your concert tickets does not include food or beverage. All concert attendees are subject to a $40 per person Food & Beverage minimum.

Bayside Restaurant is at 900 Bayside Dr., Newport Beach. Visit www.jazzatbayside.com for tickets and more information.