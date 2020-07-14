Belmont Village Senior Living – Business of the Week

Share this:

5 WAYS TO INCREASE VITALITY & STAY CONNECTED WHILE APART

BELMONT VILLAGE SENIOR LIVING OFFERS CREATIVE IDEAS FOR SOCIALIZING SAFELY

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the daily routines of nearly every American and for most older adults, social distancing has meant spending a lot more time indoors. While keeping your distance is a necessary part of mitigating infection, too much isolation and inactivity can lead to depression and other serious health problems.

“Keeping an appropriate and healthy physical distance and following all of the recommended protocols during a time like this is a must, but physical distance doesn’t have to mean social distance or monotony,” said Belmont Village Gerontologist Beverly Sanborn. “We’ve challenged our teams at Belmont Village communities across the country to think outside of the box, and they’ve absolutely amazed us with their ideas and enthusiasm.”

The team at Belmont Village Aliso Viejo accepted that challenge and shares some of the creative ways they’ve found to engage residents:

• Get Connected. Belmont Village team members check in with residents multiple times a day, but nothing is better than a voice or video call or from family and friends. It’s also an opportunity to check in on their physical activity and offer encouragement.

• Do an activity together, from afar. Many activities, such as trivia games and book clubs, can be done over video calls together and can help make us feel more connected to one another.

• Stay sharp through learning. Residents at Belmont Village enjoy cultural lectures via Zoom where they can interact with the presenter. “Taking care of our minds is as important as maintaining our physical well-being,” said Sadie Harness, Executive Director at Belmont Village Aliso Viejo. “We help residents go outside to get fresh air and exercise every day, while also working to keep them engaged mentally.”

• Listen to Music. Belmont’s happy hours are a hit, with entertainers performing on the back patio. Residents enjoy refreshments, while socially distancing under the sun!

• Take advantage of virtual fitness. There are more online fitness videos for seniors to choose from than ever. Practicing both strength and aerobic exercises maintains joints and muscles.

To learn more about Belmont Village, visit www.belmontvillage.com/alisoviejo

or call 949-643-1050.