Bluewater Grill in Newport Beach Announces Tastings and Holiday Specials for 30th Anniversary Year

Bluewater Grill has long been one of the most popular seafood restaurants in Newport Beach. Not only does it serve fresh fish dishes (chefs have been known to rewrite the menu as large line-caught tuna are carried into the kitchen), but the restaurant also offers fabulous views of the harbor (the patio sits over the water).

Bluewater Grill is known for its popular Second Tuesday Tastings plus holiday food and drink promotions. These special events are designed to introduce first-time diners to the latest global seafood tastes and traditions and remind longtime clientele of all the wonderful reasons they began dining at Bluewater Grill in the first place.

This year, Bluewater Grill celebrates its 30th anniversary with a lengthy list of special tastings and events. The restaurant has released its lineup for the first half of 2026, and it’s packed with delicious dishes worth making a special trip.

The Second Tuesday Tastings are chef-prepared two-course meals featuring a starter and seafood main course paired with two hand-selected local or international wines. Seafood selections typically follow Bluewater’s seasonal menu specials designed to offer customers a continuing cycle of new seafood and shellfish culinary experiences.

The cost for both courses with wine pairings is $55 to $75 per person, depending on the month and offerings. Due to their popularity, advance reservations are required; walk-up reservations are limited. Reservations are not required for holiday promotions.

Bluewater events through June 2026:

Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on Feb. 10: “Sexy Seafood Sampler.” Bluewater has curated this special seafood sampler just in time for Valentine’s Day. Start with a pair each of prawns, ponzu and oysters before enjoying a succulent California spiney lobster tail. Pairings include an Italian Ruffino Prosecco and Acrobat Pinot Gris from Washington State—both should pair perfectly with the seafood dishes. The cost is $75 per person based on two people.

National Clam Chowder Day on Wednesday, Feb. 25: Bluewater is famous for its clam chowder, and today you get a free cup of our housemade New England or Manhattan clam chowder with the purchase of a Bluewater entrée at the regular price.

National Crab Day on Monday, March 9: Enjoy the fabulous Maryland-Style crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, scallion oil and microgreens, for just $12, a savings of $7.

Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on March 10: “Bouillabaisse Spectacular.” This is indeed a spectacular offer. Enjoy an arugula salad with crabcake and a glass of Trimbach Pinot Blac from France before moving on to the Bluewater Bouillabaisse prepared Provencal-style with saffron-infused broth, fresh fish, mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops and rouille. This hearty yet light dish is paired with a Chardonnay from Bourgogne’s Joseph Drouhin winery. The cost is $55 per person.

Patrick’s Day at Bluewater Grill on Tuesday, March 17: Get your Irish on with an order of beer-battered fish & chips and a pint of High Spot beer on draft for just $20, a lucky savings of $13.50.

National Beer Day on Tuesday, April 7: All beer on draught is just $5. Tap selections vary, but there is always something for every beer lover.

Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on April 14: “Taste of New Orleans.” April in New Orleans means the French Quarter Festival and the Jazz & Heritage Festival. At Bluewater they are celebrating with ‘Nawlins Shrimp paired with a Charles Krug sauvignon blanc from Napa Valley, followed by seafood gumbo made special for the occasion and accompanied by an Oyster Bay Pinot Noir. The cost is $55 per person—much cheaper than a weekend in New Orleans.

National Shrimp Day on Sunday, May 10: The restaurant’s classic chilled shrimp cocktail, featuring five plump prawns with cocktail sauce and chive oil, is just $10 (a savings of $8). It’s the perfect way to start your meal.

Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on May 12: “Jambalaya Jubilee.” The evening starts with Oysters Rockefeller featuring baked oysters on the half shell with a green sauce of spinach, herbs, and butter, paired with an Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc. Finish with the authentic jambalaya and a Mouton Cadet from Bordeaux, France. The cost is $55 per person.

National Wine Day on Monday, May 25: All bottes of red, white and rose wine in stock are half-priced on this day only.

National Rose Day on Monday, June 8: If you missed National Wine Day, come and can uncork any bottle of rose wine in stock for half the price.

Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on June 9: “Local Tuna Night.” Enjoy an arugula and avocado salad with a glass of Whispering Angel Rose from France. After that, the fresh blackened ahi tuna becomes the star of the show when paired with a Zotovich viognier from Santa Rita Hills. The cost is $55 per person.

National Martini Day on Monday, June 15: The classic Bluewater Martini is just $10, a savings of $5 on this day only.

For more information, visit www.bluewatergrill.com