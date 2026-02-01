Resort at Pelican Hill Appoints New Executive Chef

The Resort at Pelican Hill has been one of my favorite dining locations since the resort opened more than a decade ago. The resort’s original Executive Chef Jean Pierre Dubray oversaw all culinary aspects of, from the simple Café to the renowned Andrea, which closed at the start of the pandemic.

Chef Dubray retired several years ago. Now, the Resort at Pelican Hill has announced a new executive chef: Chef Pedro Almeida, who is now at the helm of the luxury resort’s world-class culinary program.

Known as a seasoned leader committed to cultivating a culture of excellence, Chef Almeida was selected to guide the evolution of The Resort at Pelican Hill’s signature dining destinations into its next chapter, including Pelican Grill and Coliseum Pool and Grill as the resort transitions to a flagship St. Regis Estate in 2027.

With locally sourced, seasonal ingredients at the heart of his approach, he curates dishes that balance international inspiration, refined technique, and a meticulous dedication to the craft, inviting guests to discover new flavors while honoring timeless favorites.

According to information from Pelican Hill Resort, Chef Almedia was born and raised in Sintra, Portugal, Chef Almeida brings a globally informed culinary perspective to the resort shaped by family, seasonality, and a belief that cuisine is both personal and communal.

His gastronomic career began at the three-Michelin-starred Can Fabes in Sant Celoni, Spain, an experience he credits as the technical rigor that defines his work today. Formally trained in classic French and Italian cuisine at the Estoril Higher Institute for Tourism and Hotel Studies and the NOVA School of Science and Technology, he further refined his approach through deep study of Asian culinary traditions, particularly Japanese techniques and philosophies, cultivating a versatile background that allows him to design menus that are both refined and inventive.

Chef Almeida brings more than two decades of experience to the resort’s culinary program, most recently serving as Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Portland. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at Penha Longa Resort, the acclaimed Ritz-Carlton property in Sintra, Portugal, where he oversaw nine restaurants, including three Michelin-starred concepts, as well as large-scale banquets and a team of more than 100 culinary professionals.

Among his defining achievements, Chef Almeida led Midori to become the only Japanese restaurant in Portugal to earn a Michelin star.

“For me, true culinary excellence is defined by the moments a meal creates,” said Almeida. “It is an honor to join The Resort at Pelican Hill during such an exciting chapter. I look forward to crafting experiences that invite guests to reminisce, dream forward, and celebrate food as a shared expression of culture and connection.”

In 2027, the Resort will transition into the first ever St. Regis Estate, an ultra-exclusive brand expression representing a new tier of storied properties distinguished by expansive grounds, rich heritage, and extraordinary amenities.

Visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnq-the-resort-at-pelican-hill.