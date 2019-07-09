Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Body Pulled From Water Off Newport Beach ID’d

Posted On 09 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share this:

A body pulled from the ocean off the coast of Newport Beach Tuesday morning has been identified as the swimmer who went missing near the Newport Pier on July 1, according to authorities.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed the deceased was Christopher Van Nguyen, 18, from the United Kingdom, on Thursday.

Nguyen went missing on his 18th birthday on July 1 while snorkeling near Newport Pier. The British teen was on his second day of vacation.

At approximately 8:35 a.m., an OCSD helicopter discovered his body in the ocean while on routine patrol, OCSD Public Information Officer Carrie Braun explained in an email Tuesday. They located his body approximately 300-500 yards offshore.

Harbor Patrol recovered the body of an adult male and brought him back to the dock to be examined by the coroner, Braun confirmed. OCSD used Cal-ID to confirm his fingerprints.

Share this:
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Harbormaster’s Report

Posted On 12 Jul 2019
, By
0

State Denies City’s Request to Keep Private Encroachments on Public Beach

Posted On 10 Jul 2019
, By
0

Council Approves Hoag 10-Year Agreement Extension, Includes $3M For Homeless

Posted On 10 Jul 2019
, By
Newport Beach Police Department
0

Knife-Wielding Suspect Throws Ammonia on Police

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
, By

Leave a Reply





Join the Local's List






Copyright 2019 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.