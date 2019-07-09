Body Pulled From Water Off Newport Beach

Share this:

A body was pulled from the ocean off the coast of Newport Beach Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

At approximately 8:35 a.m., an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter discovered a body in the ocean while on routine patrol, OCSD Public Information Officer Carrie Braun explained in an email Tuesday.

Harbor Patrol recovered the body of an adult male and brought him back to the dock to be examined by the coroner, Braun confirmed.

There has been speculation that the body could be the 18-year-old British man who went missing on July 1 while snorkeling near Newport Pier., but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

“At this time, we are still attempting to positively identify the person,” Braun noted.

They will know more once the coroner is able to obtain positive identification, she added.