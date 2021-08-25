Body Spa Salons

Share this:

Newport’s Finest Waterfront Salon and Wellness Suite Rentals

1 of 4

Conveniently located steps from the surf and sand with boutique shops and famous restaurants. Leasing here strategically places you in the heart of Newport Beach. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer breathtaking views of the ocean and our patio provides waterfront seating overlooking the marina. Make this prestigious address the home for your talent.

Single, Double, and Triple Suites Available. Ocean and City Views.

Rent a 2,000 sq.ft. patio over-looking ocean and harbor views for any occasion.

www.bodyspasalons.com



3333 West Coast Highway

Newport Beach, CA 92663

2nd and 4th Floors

702.338.3608