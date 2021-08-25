2021 Pacific Wine + Food Classic at Newport Dunes Canceled

Share this:

The annual Pacific Wine + Food Classic, which was scheduled to be held at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort October 23 and 24, has been canceled.

An announcement posted on the Pacific Wine + Food Classic website and Facebook page reads “We have sad news. The challenges that Covid brought have been endless on many industries, including ours. Unfortunately, challenges keep presenting themselves in many ways making this year’s event just about impossible. We are forced to cancel this year’s Pacific Wine + Food Classic. We can’t wait to see you all next year.”

More than 30 restaurants and chefs were scheduled to participate this year, including local favorites Brian Huskey of Tackle Box, David Shofner of Fable & Spirit, Elyssa Fournier of Mixed Bakery, and Rich Mead of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens.

For more information, visit www.pacificwineandfood.com.