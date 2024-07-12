Brad Oana: Luxury Appliance Guru

Share this:

Brad Oana’s desire to help customers and forge long-standing relationships inspired him to become a luxury residential appliances/home improvement expert.

The Early Years

Oana’s rise to the top of the luxury appliance industry began humbly nearly two decades ago in Hawaii, working as a laborer in the home improvement sector. He performed different types of jobs like loading containers and cleaning up job sites.

From there, he moved up in the industry to handle interior home improvement duties such as constructing frameworks to installing carpeting and other important appliances. His last step up the industry ladder involved gaining knowledge of and the installation of luxury appliances.

It was during this time that he first witnessed the stress home improvement projects bring to residential and commercial property owners. Oana also learned how valuable the forging of professional relationships was in expediting the completion of such efforts.

Brad Oana – Elevate Your Home With Unmatched Luxury In Home Appliances

Oana got the idea to use his expertise to create a company where he served as a mentor to those going through the home improvement process. Today, his Santa Ana, California-based company performs certain major tasks including:

Product Exploration Assistance

Oana helps you identify the specific appliances needed based on your home improvement goals and personal tastes. After consulting with each client, he authors a comprehensive report highlighting the top three choices based on their preferences.

Saving Customers Money

Oana uses the internet and other information sources to identify appliance-building companies offering customer rebates on purchases.

Working With Contractors

He works with contractors to formulate design and installation plans most representative of your wishes.

Streamlining Prices

Oana knows that luxury appliances may be pricey. Therefore, he helps you formulate strategies capitalizing on the best purchase times.

Process Expedition

He works alongside contractors and appliance companies to ensure products get delivered in a timely fashion and projects reach completion without you having to experience unnecessary delays or inconveniences.

Brad Oana’s Success

During his time in business, Oana has completed more than 2,200 projects, served the needs of roughly 2,500 customers, and has nearly 80 jobs currently on the docket.

He attributes such positive results to one simple but tested and proven philosophy.

“I care,” he said.

Customers are far more than a number, name, job, or check to Oana.

“I listen well, execute efficiently, and my follow-up is for a lifetime,” he said. “Building relationships with my guests, designers, and builders is very important.”

Challenges

The road has had its fair share of speed bumps. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Oana has experienced difficulties establishing lead times and in obtaining products in a prompt manner. However, with patience and persistence, his company overcomes these logistical challenges.

Future Aims

He hopes to expand his business in the coming years.

“In a few years, I will be working with multiple luxury builders, designers, and guests ranging from San Diego to the Bay Area and in between,” he said.

Brad Oana built his company on the important values of care and service. This has served him well and he continues to expand his influence over the luxury appliance and home improvement realms. For additional information about Brad or to book a call, check out his website.

Members of the Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper (the Indy) were not involved in the creation of this content.