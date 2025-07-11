Rewriting the Rulebook: How Russell Nicolet Scaled Empathy into a Legal Enterprise

The Midwest’s Lawyer™, Russell Nicolet, did not just scale a law firm. He engineered an egalitarian culture where empathy and precision coexist. His success lies in systemizing compassion and growing personal commitment into institutional power. Despite not coming from a traditional legal family background, Nicolet achieved this prestigious goal, freeing him from inherited business practices. This resilience and strength were imparted into his firm’s DNA and continue to be its driving force today.

The Russell Nicolet Difference

Nicolet has committed to working with individuals who require assistance in challenging situations and ensuring their cases are handled to achieve satisfactory outcomes. In his mind, many attorneys in the field are exceptional, and few are exceptional. Nicolet aims to be in that category through his commitment and dedication to his clients.

As a young attorney, Nicolet tried to absorb as much information as he could from seasoned attorneys, even if they opposed him. This humble mindset framed Nicolet’s successful career, and it is a skill he still uses. He then handled more general litigation and encountered attorneys from various practices. Still, as Nicolet became focused on injury work, the attorneys he could learn from grew smaller.

Challenges and Obstacles

The first professional obstacle Nicolet encountered was being the first in his family to attend law school. He did not know what to expect and was unsure how to make it all work. He just went for it, with the same can-do attitude he had when opening his firm. Nicolet’s continuous effort to gain more knowledge and improve his craft got him through the challenges. He has always been on a mission to improve, both in his work and knowledge, by following mentors in the legal profession who were kind enough to offer him guidance.

As a young attorney, Nicolet spent considerable time in the Washington County Law Library, ensuring he could handle his clients’ cases effectively. This obsession with detail led him to have a successful firm and solve problems, making a difference.

Industry Recognition

Nicolet’s unrelenting focus on details and success has earned him industry recognition. He has received numerous awards, including the Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers and the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association.

Nicolet has also been recognized as a SuperLawyer by SuperLawyers Magazine.

However, Nicolet’s most notable highlights have been the results achieved for the great people he has had the honor of representing. He has settled and taken cases to verdict, which include some of the most significant amounts awarded in those counties.

Additionally, Nicolet has had the privilege of helping guide and support other lawyers at my firm in obtaining outstanding settlements and verdicts.

Future Aspirations

Nicolet aims to continue representing individuals injured in the Midwest and holding insurance companies and large corporations accountable for their injuries. He sees his firm, Nicolet Law, growing and helping more people while holding more insurance companies and large corporations accountable to the hard-working individuals who have had an injury unexpectedly thrust into their lives.