Business of Matchmaking: The Newport Beach Resident Modernizing Dating for SoCal Singles

Tired of using dating apps to find the right person for you, only to find that they turn out wrong? Try Three Day Rule.

Three Day Rule is a modern matchmaking and relationship wellness company founded in 2010 by Newport Beach resident Talia Goldstein. Three Day Rule has evolved from her personal side project into one of the nation’s largest matchmaking services that helps high-intent singles move beyond swiping fatigue and into long-term, meaningful relationships.

The company has supported thousands of clients nationwide, including a growing base of Southern California professionals navigating the Los Angeles and Orange County dating landscape.

Three Day Rule was built on the belief that matchmaking should be modern, accessible, and effective. The company employs more than 50 professionals, has a database of 250,000+ relationship-ready singles, and blends human matchmaking, coaching, events, and AI-powered tools to support lasting connections.

“It really started as a passion project,” explained Goldstein during a recent phone interview. “I was working in Los Angeles, and everyone around me was single, so just for fun, I started pairing up my friends and my coworkers, and people were getting engaged and married. I realized I had this weird talent, so again, just for fun, I started planning parties and bringing everybody together so that I could match as many people as possible, and those parties took off. We had hundreds and hundreds of people showing up because they were struggling to find love, and they wanted a better way.”

Eventually, Goldstein saw the need for her matchmaking talents and left her job to start a matchmaking company.

“Our job is to prepare you for a great relationship,” said Goldstein. “It’s to get you into a relationship, and also to help you navigate the relationship. We’re here every step of the way, and we set you up for success. With the photo shoot and the coaching and the matchmaking, we guide you through the entire process. All of the heavy lifting is on us, and the client just has to show up, go on the dates, and give us the feedback.”

According to Goldstein, the staff at Three Day Rule get to know their clients on a very deep level, understand what they want and need, and then present them with appropriate matches they might not have picked out for themselves.

“With a lot of our success stories, people ended up marrying people slightly outside of their comfort zone, like a little bit outside of the criteria they came to us with, and they could not be happier,” said Goldstein. “And without us, they would never have met. So, part of our job is to get to know our clients on a deep level and determine who will ultimately be the best long-term fit for them.”

Three Day Rule services 15 major metropolitan areas of the country, and each one has its own challenges. For Orange County, it’s having a smaller dating pool than in some larger cities.

“In L.A., there are all these different events and bars and places for singles to go to. Orange County does not have that many places, so a lot of our Orange County singles struggle to meet people,” said Goldstein. “For example, we just had an engagement in Orange County a couple of weeks ago. She’s a therapist in her 20s. He is in his early 30s and is in sales. They work all day. They go to the gym. They go home. And specifically for her, she couldn’t even be on dating apps because she needed a more confidential approach. That is something that comes up often. People who are successful can’t even be on the apps for privacy reasons. But I would say for Orange County, the challenges are just not enough places for singles to gather. I think in general, people just aren’t meeting as much as they used to.”

So what made Goldstein name her business Three Day Rule?

“Originally, when I started the company 16 years ago, I took the name from the movie ‘Swingers.’ In the movie with Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn, they would collect a girl’s phone number and then wait three days to call so they didn’t seem desperate. But there really are no rules in dating, so now what we say for the three day rule is that we help people before the date, during the date, and after date. That’s our new three day rule.”

Three Day Rule works with men and women ages 20 to 80, but her most popular demographic, said Goldstein, is successful, busy professionals—people who are dating intentionally and looking for something serious.

To use Three Day Rule, singles can go to the website and fill out a form. Next they get assigned a new member strategist who gets to know your backstory, what you’re looking for to make sure the company can deliver results. Memberships are time-based, usually three months, six months, or a year. The company may interview 50 to 100 candidates before they send clients a match.

“We’re just sending our clients the best of the best,” said Goldstein. “Our job is to do all the interviewing and send you the best one, and then after the date, we give you post date feedback, which is a very valuable part of the process because you get to learn how you’re coming across on a date, and you know maybe you’re going on a date and you thought you showed interest, but you didn’t. So we would be able to capture that, and that’s again very valuable.”

Another important service Three Day Rule supplies is photography.

“Especially for men, they just don’t have pictures of themselves. It tends to be a picture of a man on a boat with a fish because he caught a fish, and his friend took the picture of him. Or maybe in the mirror or a gym selfie. They just tend not to have the best photos of themselves. And with women, sometimes they’re in pictures with 10 other people. You can’t tell who they are. So having current lifestyle pictures is game-changing.”

With all the success Three Day Rule has had, how does Goldstein find the best matchmakers to hire?

“It’s very difficult to look at a resume and know if somebody will be an excellent matchmaker. In the very beginning, my matchmakers were actually my former clients, people that I had matched successfully. Now we have matchmakers coming on our team that have years and years of experience matchmaking. Some of them were former therapists or recruiters. There are specific jobs that translate well to matchmaking, but ultimately it comes down to soft skills and past experience.”

Goldstein noted that some people have a misconception that matchmaking is not for everyone or it’s out of their reach, but “it is more accessible than it ever has been,” she stated. “There are two ways to work with us. One is to be the client, and it is an investment, but it is reasonable. You can go on vacation, or you can buy yourself a purse, or you can sign up for matchmaking. So it is accessible. We also have a network that anyone can sign up for free to be eligible to be matched with our clients. So there is nothing to lose by creating a profile and joining our network.”

Visit www.threedayrule.com to sign up or for more information, including testimonials from happy clients.