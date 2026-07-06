Newport Beach-Based Outshine Public Relations Named Agency of Record for New Downtown Disney Restaurants

Outshine Public Relations, a nationally recognized agency dedicated exclusively to the culinary and hospitality industries, has been named agency of record for two highly anticipated dining destinations at Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort: Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby and Earl of Sandwich.

Both concepts operate under the Earl Enterprises portfolio, an international leader in restaurants, hotels, and entertainment, founded by hospitality magnate Robert Earl. Through the partnership, Outshine PR will lead strategic public relations efforts for the brands, including media relations, grand opening communications, brand storytelling, and ongoing visibility campaigns.

The appointment strengthens Outshine PR’s roster of nationally recognized hospitality clients and solidifies the agency’s position as a leading public relations partner for restaurants, chefs, hotels, and hospitality groups.

“Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby and Earl of Sandwich each represent a distinct chapter in the evolution of dining at Downtown Disney District,” said Talia Samuels, founder and president of Outshine Public Relations. “We’re honored that Robert Earl and the Earl Enterprises team have entrusted Outshine to help tell the stories behind both concepts as they enter this exciting new era.”

Within the Downtown Disney District, Earl Enterprises will debut Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby, a vibrant British restaurant inspired by the energy, style, and culture of 1960s London, alongside Earl of Sandwich, the beloved fast-casual concept known for its hot sandwiches served on freshly baked artisan bread.

“At Earl Enterprises, we believe that every great concept has a story worth telling,” said Robert Earl, Founder and Chairman of Earl Enterprises. “As we introduce Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby and celebrate the next chapter of Earl of Sandwich at Downtown Disney District, we’re pleased to partner with Outshine Public Relations to introduce these concepts to Southern California and build anticipation around what makes each experience unique. Their passion for hospitality and understanding of the restaurant industry made them a natural fit for our team.”

The Carnaby marks Gordon Ramsay Restaurants’ newest Southern California restaurant and will offer a distinctly British dining experience inspired by the energy and culture of 1960s London. The menu will showcase Ramsay’s iconic dishes, including Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding, alongside tableside moments and a cocktail program influenced by the spirit of Swinging London. The restaurant is slated to open this summer, directly above the new Earl of Sandwich in the Downtown Disney District.

Earl of Sandwich is also entering an exciting new chapter at the Downtown Disney District. The reimagined location will introduce an expanded culinary program, highlighted by a dedicated carvery station featuring hand-carved pastrami, new signature sandwiches, and an elevated pastry program. The enhancements build upon the concept’s longstanding reputation for premium sandwiches, offered at a value-oriented price.

For Outshine PR, the partnership further reinforces its reputation as one of the hospitality industry’s leading boutique public relations firms. Over the past decade, the agency has represented a diverse roster of acclaimed restaurants, chefs, hotels, hospitality groups, and culinary brands throughout California and beyond.

Founded in 2015, Outshine Public Relations is a nationally recognized agency dedicated exclusively to the culinary and hospitality industries. The agency partners with restaurants, chefs, hotels, hospitality groups, and food and beverage brands to tell compelling stories that drive awareness, build reputation, and create meaningful connections with guests.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Outshine Public Relations was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best PR Agencies in 2021.