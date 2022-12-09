Business of the Week: Bert’s Mega

Share this:

Bert’s Mega Mall Now Offering Huge Selection of Mokes

“WORLD’S LARGEST POWER SPORTS DEALER” HAS ALL OF YOUR TOYS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Family owned and operated since 1959 Bert’s Mega Mall is renowned as the “World’s Largest Power Sports Dealer” and once you step foot into our 190,000 square foot plus showroom, that by the way is open 7 days a week for your convenience, we know you will find everything you need and hopefully more under one roof!

Recently, owner Ron Seidner has welcomed in an exciting new vehicle that has been trending on social media and gaining more followers daily while turning heads everywhere it goes. The Moke is the ultimate street legal 4-seat beach cruiser for the the entire family boasting a eco-friendly electric power plant that is perfect for cruising around in Newport in style! Just in time for the Holiday season, Bert’s has just restocked our Moke selection offering just about any color and option you can think of!

You can have your picture-perfect Moke delivered to your front door complete with a bow before Christmas Day and surprise your family and friends! Besides having the Moke in stock do not forget that this is just one of the many amazing options for fun at Bert’s. We carry practically all the varieties of power sports today such as: Side by Sides, personal Watercraft, Jet Boats, Sport bikes, Cruisers, Dirt bikes, Naked bikes, Dual Sports, Adventure bikes, Motor Scooters, ATV’s, UTV’s, 3-wheel motorcycles, & more! Come explore Bert’s Mega Mall today!

BertsMegaMall.com

626-974-6600

SCAN TO SHOP



