Segerstrom Center Unwraps Holiday Shows

Segerstrom Center for the Arts knows Christmas—or rather, holiday-themed shows. A magical roster of international music, dance, legendary recording artists and family holiday cheer makes for a most remarkable holiday season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Celebrate all month long, beginning on with fun outdoor events Silent Night Silent Disco (December 9, 2022) and Holidays Around the World (December 10). Sugar plums and fairies grace the stage with the return of American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” (December 9-18), followed by seasonal concerts The Broadway Hollywood Holiday Songbook (December 15-17), Johnny Mathis Christmas Concert (December 23), Fiesta Navidad (December 23), and the season culminates with Salute to Vienna (January 1).

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org or at the Box Office, located at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787.

Silent Night Silent Disco

December 9, 2022

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Tickets $15

We can’t guarantee calm, but we can guarantee bright! Ring in the holiday season with us this year at the next Silent Night Silent Disco! With three upbeat channels to choose from on your own light-up wireless headphones, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you love the holiday classics or Top 40, The Silent DJs will have you rockin’ around the dance floor all night long! Silent Night Silent Disco is presented with generous support from The Warner Family.

Holidays Around the World

December 10, 2022

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Free with RSVP

Join us for festive family fun as the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza transforms into a winter wonderland! Enjoy live performances from local music and dance groups that celebrate holiday traditions from around the world, create your own seasonal craft, and keep an eye on the sky…you just might experience a little holiday magic with our spectacular snowfall on the plaza!

ABT “The Nutcracker”

December 9-18, 2022

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $29.00

SoCal’s favorite holiday tradition returns with American Ballet Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker. Created by one of today’s most celebrated choreographers, Alexei Ratmansky, this dazzling holiday treat features ABT’s roster of superstar dancers along with gorgeous sets and costumes by Tony-Winner Richard Hudson, and The Pacific Symphony playing Tchaikovsky’s timeless score.

Broadway Hollywood Holiday Songbook

December 15-17, 2022 at 7:30pm

Samueli Theater

Tickets start at $79.00

In a celebration of classic holiday music, The Broadway Hollywood Holiday Songbook is coming to the Center and spreading festive cheer this season. This delightful performance by Aaron Lazar and Kerry O’Malley features great holiday songs from Broadway shows and films!

Alton Brown “Live Beyond the Eats—the Holiday Variant”

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 7:30pm

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $39.00

Alton Brown says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown’s shows. He warns, “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers…think twice.”

Johnny Mathis Christmas Concert

Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7:30pm

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $59.00

Celebrating his 66th year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis’ sublime vocal approach to music eclipses passing fads and trends. He has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories — from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

Best-known for his supremely popular hits like “Chances Are, “It’s Not For Me To Say,” and “Misty”, and “it’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Johnny has recorded close to 80 albums, including six Christmas albums that have made him the undisputed and iconic “Voice of Christmas.”

Fiesta Navidad

Friday, December 23, 2022 at 8pm

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets start at $32.00

One of Orange County’s most beloved holiday events, Fiesta Navidad, features the GRAMMY Award®-winning Mariachi Los Camperos in a concert filled with festive music and dance. This celebration of Mexican holiday traditions is a joyous annual tradition at Segerstrom Center, perfect for the whole family.

Salute to Vienna

Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3pm

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets start at $49.00

Timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance and singing. Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert returns to Segerstrom Center for an unforgettable New Year’s celebration that will enchant and delight audiences of all ages. Join us for a sensational performance brimming with energy, merriment, and romance. It is a glorious re-creation of the beloved Neujahrskonzert, the concert that has welcomed the New Year for more than 80 years in Vienna, and all over the world.