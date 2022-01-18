Business of the Week – Rocket Science Fitness

Share this:

Make 2022 Your Best Year Yet.

Win a Free Year of Personal Training!

Traditional workouts can be time-consuming, injury-prone, and intimidating. We understand that you have a busy life, and dedicating time to the gym can be difficult. Which is why we have designed a safe, effective and efficient workout that only takes 30 minutes a week while also making it easy to develop strength; age gracefully, and improve your overall health.

The benefits of building muscle are tremendous and include reducing your risk of heart disease, osteoporosis, and more. In addition, you will develop confidence, improve your metabolism, and develop actual strength and muscle to look good. The benefits are clear; however, the challenge has always been in the execution.

We’ve developed a program that removes the guesswork and provides a safe and effective workout. The breakthrough is in the computer-controlled motors that provide a completely adaptive response. So, the harder you push, the harder the machine pushes back, but the moment you stop pushing, so does the machine. This provides one of the best ways to build muscle safely.

Don’t you need more time than 30 minutes a week to get results? Properly conditioning your body triggers adaptation response signals requiring a greater need for adequate time to recover. We can determine if your body has recovered through our innovative metrics and what we found is in general it takes about a week.

The program is safe and doesn’t take long but does it actually work? Yes, and we have research to back our claim. In a recent study by the American Council on Exercise, ARX warranted a 90 percent increase in strength when compared to 28 percent from a traditional workout. These results are incredible, but the most amazing part is that the ARX group trained for only a third of the time compared to the other group.

When people try our workout they love it, which is why we are offering a promotion! Anyone that comes in for a free personal training session in January is entered to win a one-year membership. Make 2022 your best year yet!

Rocket Science Fitness

949-569-8740

2675 Irvine Ave. #106

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

www.fitbyrocketscience.com