Business of the Week: Sapori Restaurant

Share this:

Sapori Restaurant

Serving Authentic Italian Food in Newport Beach

We have been serving the flavors of Italy in Newport Beach for 35 years.

Established in 1989, Sapori Ristorante is a culinary experience unique from any other. Owner and chef, Sal Maniaci, has brought his firsthand knowledge of Italian cuisine to Newport Beach. A genuine Mediterranean setting coupled with experienced and knowledgeable waiters add to Sapori’s authenticity.

The remodeled patio featuring a fireplace and outdoor heaters creates an intimate atmosphere perfect for romantic and warm outdoor dining. Signature dishes include penne otero, farfalle salmone, scalloppine gorgonzola, and several other original pasta and meat dishes. There are also traditional Italian appetizers and desserts such as calamari fritti and tiramisu. And, our excellent, eclectic wine menu offers many great Italian and California choices to pair with your meal.

PIZZERIA SAPORI

Pizzeria Sapori is now open next door to Sapori Restaurant! The pizzeria has a unique menu featuring famous authentic pizzas as well as anitpasti caldi and antipasti freddi, insalate, and pizze.

We stay true to pizza’s Neapolitan roots and traditions, creating the most authentic pizza possible. Our ingredients are second to none. We use simple natural ingredients which are imported from the best sources in Italy.

Simplicity. Authentic Neapolitan pizza uses very few ingredients and light toppings. You won’t see us adding “extra cheese” here.

Your pizza is not burned. Charring is normal and this is a key feature of Neapolitan pizza. Your pie will be a bit charred with a high border “cornicione” or “frame of the pizza.” It won’t come sliced either. True Neapolitan pizza is served whole to prevent sogginess and to maintain the integrity of the dough we spend a lot of time making for you.

Come visit Sapori Restaurant and Pizzeria Sapori now and experience the most authentic Italian flavors in Newport Beach!

Sapori Ristorante & Pizzeria Sapori

949.644.4220

1080 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach

Hours: Monday – Sunday Dinner: 4:30pm – 10pm