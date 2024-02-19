Camp Integem | Summer Camp

Share this:

Ride a Spaceship? Meet Dinosaurs? Design AI Robots? Create Magical Worlds? Join Camp Integem!

Camp Integem, a leading STEM/STEAM camp for kids and teens aged 5-18, transforms their dreams into tangible, hands-on creations. Our programs include AI, Robotics, Holographic AR, coding, arts, 2D/3D animation, game design, space/nature exploration, tech leadership, and more. Students immerse themselves in their creations through Holographic AR, interacting with their games, art, and adventures, and merging the physical and digital worlds in innovative ways. Learn more at https://camp.integem.com/.

No prior knowledge of computers, robotics, art, or design is needed. The camp is suitable for all levels, from beginner to advanced.

With small class sizes of only 8 students per teacher, and dedicated instructors, Camp Integem offers personalized education for each camper.

Accredited by ACS WASC, Camp Integem ensures a high-quality educational experience, and students can earn school credits. We are also a NVIDIA AI Training partner and students can earn NVIDIA AI certificates.

Since 2018, Integem has taught K-12 students from more than 20 countries in-person or online. Thousands of students locally have joined Camp Integem’s on-site programs.

Register for Camp Integem! Available in Irvine, Huntington Beach, +14 locations. Use code SB24 for savings at camp.integem.com.