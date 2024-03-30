Elevate Your Game with Vanguard Basketball Camps!

Unlock your child’s potential this summer at our top-rated basketball camps! Designed for boys and girls ages 5-14, our camps offer more than just basketball:
✨ Elite Individual & Team Coaching
👥 Exclusive 7:1 Camper to Coach Ratio
👕 Free Camp T-Shirt
🍽 Daily Lunch Provided
🏆 Competitive 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 Games
And Much more!
📅 Camp Dates:
Trifecta Camp: June 11-13
Week 1: June 17-21
Week 2: August 5-9
Week 3: August 12-16
📍 Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of something great. Secure your spot for just $295!
For more info and to sign up, scan the QR code or visit bit.ly/lions-basketball-camp 🏀
📞 Questions? Call us at (949) 293-7379