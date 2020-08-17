Campus Jax Hosts Sunset Dinner and Concert Series

Share this:

Campus Jax on Campus Drive in Newport Beach (across from John Wayne Airport) has been known for fun cuisine and lively music, and that reputation stays intact through the Campus Jax weekend concerts that combine great food with live music, in a patio setting outside the back of the restaurant. The concerts range from local bands and tribute bands to a jazz series presented with Steamers.

Visit CampusJax.com for more information including menus and tickets.

Aug. 20: Steamers JAZz at JAX Artist Showcase: BRAHM DROP featuring the Will Brahm Trio / 7 p.m.

Steamers JAZz at JAX benefit shows supporting Live jazz and musicians proudly continues with BRAHM DROP featuring the Will Brahm Trio. JAX Entertainment and Steamers Jazz at JAX with Terence Love and Tony Guerrero is excited to present this exclusive “sneak peak” inside its first official artist project, BRAHM DROP. Will and his Trio will be performing selections from this project as well as other works showcasing Will’s world-class guitar sensibilities.

$25/person VIP Front Section Tables for 2 or 4

$15/person General Seating Tables for 2 or 4

$20/person General Seating Single Tickets

1 entrée purchase required per person

Aug. 21: After The Millennials / 7 p.m.

Four-piece alternative/acoustic band After The Millennials features the musical talents of siblings Seth, Sarah, Nate, & Naomi Crandall. Their wide range of musical influences from 90’s Punk to Classical can be heard through their catchy, yet distinct melodic style.

$100 table for 4 | $50 table for 2

1 entrée purchase required per person

Aug. 22: Family Style / SOLD OUT

Aug. 23: Matt Mauser / SOLD OUT

Aug. 27: Steamers JAZz at JAX Artist Showcase: Lia Booth – A Tribute to Peggy Lee / 7 p.m.

Steamers JAZz at JAX benefit shows supporting Live jazz and musicians. With Miles Jensen (guitar), Will Lyle (bass) and Izaak Weatherwax (drums).

$25/person VIP Front Section Tables for 2 or 4

$15/person General Seating Tables for 2 or 4

$20/person General Seating Single Tickets

1 entrée purchase required per person

Sept. 4: Fleetlook Back / 7 p.m.

Fleetlook Back is a band of like-minded musicians dedicated to recreating an authentic Fleetwood Mac performance. From Fleetwood Mac’s early blues roots with Peter Green through the hits of the Buckingham/Nicks era, Fleetlook Back provides a complete Fleetwood Mac experience.

$30/person VIP Front Section Tables for 2 or 4

$20/person General Seating Tables for 2 or 4

1 entrée purchase required per person

Sept. 5: The Springsteen Experience / 7 p.m.

A high-octane, chronological journey, recreating the most memorable moments and stage interactions throughout Bruce Springsteen’s concert history. From 1973 through the height of Bruce’s fame in the 1980s and beyond, this theatrical production accurately replicates the near circus-like appeal of an authentic Springsteen concert; including vintage equipment and stage sets, multiple costume changes, and note-perfect renditions of Bruce’s most popular hits and lyrical gems.

Ultra VIP Front section ($45/person; tables for 2 or 4)

VIP Front sections ($35/person; tables for 2 or 4)

General Seating section ($25/person; tables for 2 or 4)

1 entrée purchase required per person

Campus Jax Concert Details

All Seating is outdoor open air at the Sunset Stage Live Streaming outdoor dining area. Dress accordingly.

Limited regular dinner seating may still available at the outdoor sidewalk cafe (no band viewing just dinner), depending on the show.

Socially distanced, masks required to and from tables.

Temperatures will be taken at entrance.

Must have reserved seating to park.