Eric Marienthal’s Benefit Concert on July 13 at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Supports High Hopes Head Injury Program

It’s time for great jazz for a great cause when the annual Eric Marienthal & Friends Concert returns to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach on Sunday, July 13 to raise funds for the High Hopes Brain Injury Program, a local nonprofit organization that works with people who have suffered traumatic head injuries.

Every year, Marienthal – a longtime Newport Beach resident and a Grammy-winning sax player – brings together talented smooth jazz musicians for an unforgettable evening of music. Over the years a who’s who of smooth jazz musicians have played with Marienthal at his concerts.

This year the concert will feature dueling saxophones when noted sax player Boney James, a four-time Grammy nominee and a smooth jazz legend, joins Marienthal on stage as his special guest. Sirius XM Radio host Talaya Trigueros will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

There’s also a pre-concert VIP dinner hosted by The Tulsa Rib Company which includes reserved seating for the concert, silent and live auctions, and live music by the Ron Kobayashi Trio.

The proceeds from the concert help economically disadvantaged individuals to receive much-needed rehabilitation services.

Over the past 25 years, the Eric Marienthal & Friends concerts have raised well over $2 million for High Hopes.

Marienthal became involved with High Hopes when Mark Desmond, the visionary behind the High Hopes program’s development and serves as the High Hopes director, coached swimming for many years in Newport Beach. In addition to training lifeguards and water polo players, Desmond coached Eric’s children, and eventually Marienthal himself. When Marienthal learned about High Hopes, he visited the High Hopes facility to see what the organization was all about.

“I saw what Mark and his staff were doing, and the people they were helping with every possible head related injury,” recalled Marienthal. “I heard their stories. It was an emotional experience. I realized this could happen to anyone, including my wife or a friend. At that point it became more personal.”

Marienthal decided to host a benefit concert for High Hopes. Based on that initial success, Marienthal held another one the following year, then another. Now, the 2025 edition is the 26th annual Eric Marienthal & Friends concert, held once again at the Hyatt Regency’s beautiful outdoor amphitheater.

“This is a significant event that helps a great deal of people,” said Marienthal. “What Mark has created along with the staff is nothing short of miraculous, and it’s an honor for me to be a small part of High Hopes. When people come to this concert, it’s a special event, not just another concert.”

Every year Marienthal asks musician friends to perform at the concert. It doesn’t take much coaxing when they learn about the High Hopes Brain Injury Program.

“The concert proceeds help offset the costs of the program,” explained Desmond, who noted that most of the people that his organization serves pay what they can afford, so the difference is what has to be raised every month. “The concert allows us to offset the months where we do not make it. It’s the lifeblood of our program.”

“High Hopes is always here to help people from around the country,” added Desmond. “We take those that the rest of the world gives up on. We are here for them, and because of this concert, this provides that High Hopes will be here for generations to come.”

Tickets for the concert are still available. Tickets are $175 for VIPs and $75 for General Admission and are available at www.HighHopes.ws or by calling (949) 733-0044. The VIP Party starts at 3:45 p.m., with the general admission starting at 5 p.m. The music will begin at 6 p.m.