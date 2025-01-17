Cannery Village Gallery Presents “Recuring Dreams” Solo Exhibition by Mario Zoots

Share this:

Cannery Village Gallery presents Recurring Dreams, a solo exhibition by mixed-media artist Mario Zoots. The exhibition will be on view January 24 through March 8. An opening reception will be held on January 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Recurring Dreams presents a series of collages that explore the fragmented and cyclical nature of memory and imagination. Through recurring motifs and layered compositions, Zoots constructs a visual language that shifts between the recognizable and the abstract, inviting viewers to navigate the disjointed patterns of dreams as they surface and fade.

The exhibition takes subtle inspiration from “Recurring Dreams,” an album by Tangerine Dream that reimagines their classic tracks with fresh layers of ambient and experimental sound. Like the concept of déjà vu, the repetition triggers a familiar space although slightly altered. Zoots’ collection echoes the album’s introspective tones, oﬀering a meditative exploration of recurring themes, where repeated pieces of image and form disrupt the structure of thought.

Mario Zoots (b. 1981) is a mixed-media artist whose work interrogates themes of appropriation, transformation, and the belief systems embedded in visual culture. Earning his MFA from the University of Denver, Zoots reimagines mass-produced images, found photographs, and pop culture artifacts through analog and digital techniques.

Zoots’ work has been exhibited internationally, including at the Museum of Image + Sound (São Paulo), Straat Museum (Amsterdam), the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, K Contemporary (Denver), and Daniela Elbahara Gallery (Mexico City). Featured in publications like The Age of Collage and Cutting Edges, Zoots is recognized for his interventions of visual artifacts and archives. Zoots is also the Curator of Collé, a publication exploring the world of contemporary collage.

Visit www.canneryvillagegallery.com for more information.