CdM Chamber of Commerce Hosts 40th Annual Corona del Mar Scenic 5K on June 4

Share this:

Hundreds of runners of all ages and skill sets competed in the 40th annual Corona del Mar 5K on Saturday, June 4.

Whether running the 5K course, participating in the 2-mile fUN Walk, or simply cheering the kids on in the Youth and Dolphin Dash series, all registered participants enjoyed a race t-shirt, race bib, swag bag, participation medal, and a hosted complimentary restaurant row feast of local eateries.

The festive post event party included entertainment, unique vendors, and an awards ceremony.

The fastest time in the 5K Mens Race went to Nick Taubenheim of Westport, CT with a time of 16.09. Second place went to Adam Cohan of Los Altos Hills, CA with a time of 16.36. Raja Batra of Irvine took third with a time of 16:38.

In the 5K Womens Race, first place went to Melisse Djomby Enyawe (city not listed) with a time of 19.05. Second place was Tera Knott of Costa Mesa with a time of 19.11. Third place went to Jessica Reyes of Corona Dl Mar with a time of 20.18.

In the two Mile Youth Race, Alex Preston of San Diego nabbed first place with a time of 13:39. Brayden Sanner of Newport Beach took second with a time of 13:47. Jacob Hsu (no city listed) took third place with a time of 15:32.

The race started and ended on Ocean Blvd. in Corona del Mar.

Entries are already open for the CdM 2023 Scenic 5K, to be held on June 3, 2023.

Enjoy pristine ocean views and activities for all ages. Register for the 5K Run, 2- Mile Youth Race, Dolphin Dash for the kids, and the popular 2-mile Fun Walk. All registered participants will receive a commemorative runner’s shirt, a runner’s bib, swag bag, and a complimentary breakfast at the popular restaurant row feast of local eateries.

Don’t miss the festive post event party complete with live entertainment, unique sponsor and vendors, awards ceremony and more.

Registration includes a commemorative race t-shirt, race bib, swag bag, chip timing, place awards ceremony, bottled water, and breakfast in the popular restaurant row!

Registration fees range from $25 to $55 per runner.

Visit www.cdmchamber.com/events/41st-annual-corona-del-mar-scenic-5k for more information.