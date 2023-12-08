Celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas South Coast Plaza-Style

Share this:

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, especially at South Coast Plaza. There is glorious décor, visits with Santa Claus, festive boutique windows, live music on the weekends, and a flurry of new brands and boutiques to explore.

To celebrate the season, South Coast Plaza has released its own version of the 12 Days of Christmas.

“On the first day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

A restaurant with a Michelin star! Knife Pleat again earned a coveted Michelin star this year. Visit the Penthouse level for the ultimate in prix fixe fine dining, as well as Holiday Tea Service every Saturday in December.

“On the second day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

Two townhouse stores: South Coast Plaza will soon be home to a gorgeous new two-level Gucci boutique. It will join the recently opened two-level Balenciaga, that brand’s largest boutique in the Americas.

“On the third day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

Three holiday trees!

The 90-foot tree by the Westin South Coast Plaza, the return of our traditional tree in Jewel Court, and the international Santa Tree in Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store Wing.

“On the fourth day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

Four restaurants launching!

Yu Cake, Ramen Nagi, Teatro Angelina, and Armani Cafe will all begin serving in 2024.

“On the fifth day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

Five new jewelry gems!

Boutiques from Graff, Van Cleef & Arpels, and David Yurman debuted in 2023, adding to the largest collection of luxury timepiece and jewelry boutiques in North America. They will be joined by grand new Cartier and Bulgari boutiques in 2024.

“On the sixth day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

Six wellness wishes!

Newly opened Byredo adds Parisian chic to the collection of beauty, health, fitness, fragrance, and wellness brands at South Coast Plaza, which include recent boutique debuts for Casper, New Balance, TYR, HOKA, and JD Sports.

“On the seventh day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

Seven spots for sweets!

Stop in for a quick treat at Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, MOULIN, Nekter Juice Bar, Philz Coffee, Pressed, See’s Candies, and Sugarfina, as well as dessert at all South Coast Plaza restaurants. And Yu Cake is coming too!

“On the eighth day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

Eight festive horses!

The horses on the carousel have the holidays off as reindeer take their place, but look up to find four more on each side, all wearing Santa hats.

“On the ninth day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

Nine reindeers flying!

Can you spot Santa’s reindeer taking flight atop Santa’s Mountain in Carousel Court?

“On the tenth day of Christmas, South Plaza brought to all,”

Ten kids’ gift favorites!

Shop for young family and friends at Gucci, Jacadi Paris, Kids Atelier, LEGO, Pop Mart, Pottery Barn Kids, Psycho Bunny, Uniqlo, Vans, and Zara, which are among the many South Coast Plaza boutiques offering children’s clothes, games, furnishings, toys, and more. Plus, there’s a Toys ‘R’ Us at Macy’s.

“On the eleventh day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

Eleven ways of toasting!

Enjoy a glass of holiday cheer at Calo Kitchen + Tequila, The Capital Grille, Din Tai Fung, Hamamori, Knife Pleat, Mah Jong’s, Petrossian at Tiffany, Populaire, Quattro Caffe, Tableau Kitchen and Bar, TERRACE by Mix Mix, and many other restaurants.

“On the twelfth day of Christmas, South Coast Plaza brought to all,”

Twelve boutiques debuting!

A dozen luxury brands opening new boutiques in late 2023 and early 2024 are Maison Margiela, Gucci, Cartier, Palm Angels, Bulgari, Jil Sander, Dior Men’s, Alaia, Bucherer, Lanvin, Marni, and Baccarat, with more to be announced soon.

For more info visit www.southcoastplaza.com.