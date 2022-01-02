City Hall, Community Centers to Temporarily Close Beginning Jan. 3; All Services Continue

Share this:

In response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, Newport Beach City Hall and community centers will temporarily close beginning Monday, January 3. All City services will continue, although some will be conducted only through virtual and drop-off services.

The permit counter will continue to serve customers through drop-off bins placed outside City Hall, which were utilized as part of previous COVID protocols.

City libraries will remain open, but no in-person meetings or programs will take place at libraries until further notice. Bill paying and other revenue operations will be conducted online and by phone.

Recreation classes will continue as scheduled, with mandatory face coverings indoors; community centers will be limited to programs participants only.

The city’s highest priority is to maintain services and service levels to the community during this time.

The city anticipates these protocols will be in place for at least two weeks, through mid-January. However, officials are carefully monitoring the COVID Omicron outbreak in consultation with Hoag Hospital and County health officials and will adjust as necessary.