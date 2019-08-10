City of Hope Hospital Ranked Top Tier, Plans Expansion Into Newport Beach

Share this:

As City of Hope hospital is in the process to expanding to Newport Beach, it has been named the 11th best cancer hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 Best Hospitals: Specialty Ranking.

This makes City of Hope the highest ranked cancer hospital in the west and marks the 13th consecutive year it has been distinguished as one of the nation’s elite cancer hospitals, officials wrote in an announcement.

They are honored to be recognized, said Robert Stone, City of Hope president and CEO, in the prepared statement.

“It’s a reflection of our exceptional, compassionate care and our dedication to turning powerful science into lifesaving new treatments for our patients,” Stone said.

This year, U.S. News & World Report added data from Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, which tracks exemplary patient experience. City of Hope was fourth in the country out of the 885 hospitals surveyed.

City of Hope was also ranked “high-performing” in lung cancer surgery and colon cancer surgery.

City of Hope, which has its main campus in Duarte, is in the process of expanding into Orange County, beginning with a site at 1601 Avocado Ave., in Newport Beach. It will be about 13 miles west of the main health campus planned for Irvine. The Newport Beach site is projected to open late 2019.

The 12,500-square-foot facility Newport Beach facility will house medical services, such as breast and other medical oncology, and convenient access to subspecialists.

Nearly 20 percent of Orange County residents diagnosed with cancer currently leave the area for treatment, according to Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development report for 2016 Cancer Discharges Based on Primary Diagnosis.

“This undertaking is a response to the call of our patients, families and supporters to bring City of Hope’s innovative discoveries and specialized therapies closer to their homes,” says Annette Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County.