City of Newport Beach Extends Facility Closures through May 3

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach will extend its facility closures to the public through May 3 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This includes indoor facilities such as City Hall, the Senior Center and recreation centers, and outdoor facilities such as playground equipment, sports fields, tennis, basketball and paddleball courts, and the dog park.

The May 3 date is an estimate based on guidance from the State and County using the most current information available. The date may change based on future recommendations from the State and County.

Visit NewportBeachCA.gov.