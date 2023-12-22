City of Newport Beach Holiday Closures

Share this:

Happy Holidays from the City of Newport Beach! Here is important information for residents to know about City services during the next few weeks:

Facility Closures: Newport Beach Civic Center and City recreation and community centers will be closed from Monday, December 25 through Monday, January 1. All facilities will reopen on Tuesday, January 2. Police, Fire and other select City departments will remain open.

City libraries will be closed on December 24, December 25, December 31 and January 1. Library facilities will have limited operating hours (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Wednesday, December 27 through Saturday, December 30.

Residential Trash and Recycling Collection: The Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays fall on Mondays, therefore, collection for the remainder of each week will be postponed by one day. For example: If your trash is normally collected on Thursdays, it will be picked up Friday.

Street Sweeping: There will be no street sweeping service on Friday, December 22 Monday, December 25, Friday, December 29 and Monday, January 1.

Christmas Tree Recycling Collection: Christmas trees can be placed next to your waste carts for recycling pickup on any scheduled collection days between December 26 and January 15 at no additional cost. Please remove lights and ornaments. Trees should be no more than 6-ft. tall, which may require you to cut your tree.

The City’s contractor, CR&R, will be using a separate truck to collect trees from December 26 until January 15. Residents may also cut down their trees into smaller pieces to place into the green organic recycling cart. Please note, flocked trees (fake snow) must be placed in the black-top trash cart or treated as a bulky-item pickup. These trees cannot be recycled because of chemicals used in flocking.