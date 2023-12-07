City of Newport Beach Partners with Operation Christmas to Support Military Families

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach will continue is longstanding partnership with Operation Christmas this holiday season to collect gift donations for the families of military service members.

Residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys, sporting equipment and DVDs to City of Newport Beach facilities during regular business hours through Wednesday, December 20 at 5:30 p.m. Drop boxes are available at the Civic Center, Police Department, OASIS Senior Center, community centers and all library branches.

“Many military families are financially struggling this year,” said Brad White, founder of Operation Christmas.

The gifts will be distributed to families of active duty and reserve National Guard members and the U.S. Space Force, White said.

Since 2005 the City of Newport Beach has partnered with Operation Christmas to support the families of local service members. Last year more than 2,000 gifts were donated by the members of the public at Newport Beach drop boxes.

For more information visit: www.yellowribbonamerica.org.