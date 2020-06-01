City of Newport Beach Statement on Protest Activities

Share this:

An email sent from the City of Newport Beach today stated that City is actively monitoring real-time information on protest activities in Orange and Los Angeles counties and is communicating regularly with public safety partners throughout the region.

As of Monday, the City has not received any information or indications that protests are planned in Newport Beach. For this reason, the City does not believe it is necessary to impose a curfew on residents.

According to the email, the Newport Beach Police Department is well trained and prepared to support the First Amendment rights of protesters, while protecting lives and property should those protests turn violent.

While ensuring that the City’s police department is appropriately staffed for a potential protest, Newport Beach officers have been providing mutual aid to assist police departments in nearby cities and will continue to do so as needed.

The Newport Beach Fire Department has also been providing mutual aid to neighboring communities.

The Newport Beach Police Department said it will continue to monitor real-time intelligence in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, and is ready to respond appropriately if protests are held in the City of Newport Beach.