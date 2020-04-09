Cloth Face Coverings in Public Now Advised by CDC

Share this:

According to information received from the City of Newport Beach, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking everyone over the age of 2 to wear a cloth face covering in public that covers your mouth and nose. The cloth face covering is meant to protect others in case you are infected. Please use a cloth face covering and not a mask meant for healthcare workers.

While face coverings are not mandatory in Orange County, the City of Newport Beach is strongly advising all residents to take this additional precaution to protect their community and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials emphasize that face coverings are not substitutes for physical distancing (keeping at least six feet away from others) and regular hand washing.