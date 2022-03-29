Comedian Rita Rudner Brings Her Sharp Wit and Droll Observations to Segerstrom Center April 7

Share this:

She’s a best-selling author, a playwright and a screenwriter. She’s hosted a syndicated TV show, was nominated for a Grammy, and helped write three Oscar shows. As a dancer on Broadway she appeared in the original productions of “Follies” and “Mack and Mabel.”

But comedian Rita Rudner’s main claim to fame – other than her popular HBO, Showtime and PBS comedy specials – may be her 14-year run in Las Vegas, selling 1.5 million tickets and becoming the longest-running solo comedy show in Las Vegas history. She even won “Comedian of the Year” nine years in row.

Now, Rita Rudner returns to Orange County to perform her stand-up show at Segerstrom Center’s intimate Samueli Theatre April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Rudner is known for having a sharp wit, droll observations and one-liners about topics such as the differences between men and women, marriage, kids, aging, and shopping.

In a brief email exchange, the NB Indy posed three questions to Rudner in advance of her Segerstrom show.

Q: How did you survive the pandemic? Was it time to work on new material, or was it a well-deserved stay-cation?

A: There was a pandemic? Why didn’t anyone tell me? It got zero publicity. Is that why everyone was wearing masks? I just thought there was a sudden uptick of bank robberies. Actually, I spent the time becoming a better cook. I now make an excellent vaccinated chicken.

Q: Your humor and observations on life are easily relatable to practically anyone. What topics are you finding funny these days?

A: I always talk about my life, and I’m grateful if people relate. State of play for me at the moment is married for 34 years, confused daily by technology and dealing with being an empty-nester.

Q: Do you have more fun projects in the works, such as new books, new plays, etc?

A: The autobiography I began at the start of the pandemic is now complete and should be published in August. But then, my new car was supposed to be here in January, so who knows? I’m also planning on doing a play at the Laguna Playhouse next January. More deets to follow.

As to the Laguna Playhouse, Rudner has acted in plays at the Laguna Playhouse, and co-wrote several plays with her writer/producer husband Martin Bergman that were produced at Laguna Playhouse.

Rudner has also performed stand-up at Laguna Playhouse, but her Samueli Theatre show will be set up like a cabaret—more intimate than other local shows she has done.

Single tickets for Rita Rudner at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $59 and are available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787.

Audience Advisory: Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask for this performance.