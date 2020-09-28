Community Action Partnership Appoints PIMCO VP to Board of Directors

Share this:

Community Action Partnership Orange County, a nonprofit that seeks to end poverty by stabilizing, sustaining and empowering its community through various programs and services, recently announced the addition of Lauren Leung to its board of directors.

Leung has over 13 years of investment experience. She currently serves as vice president and member of PIMCO’s Strategic Services and Transformation group in Newport Beach.

Leung previously was a member of the Executive Office focusing on strategic projects, as well as a senior product associate with a focus on multi-sector fixed income solutions. She began her career in investing as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and holds a bachelor’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Community Action Partnership Orange County is a trusted resource for Orange County community members face obstacles such as food insecurity, unemployment, economic turmoil and more. CAP OC serves as a catalyst for creating vibrant communities by stabilizing and empowering people with the resources they need when they need them through a multi-faceted programmatic approach. CAP OC programs and services include the OC Food Bank, diaper bank, utility and rental assistance, financial empowerment, workforce development, family resource centers and more.

For more information, visit www.capoc.org.