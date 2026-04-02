Concert Review: Beatles Tribute ‘Classical Mystery Tour’ Delivers Unforgettable Concert with Pacific Symphony at Segerstrom Center

By Sandra M. Borges | Special to the NB Indy

Beatles tribute band Classical Mystery Tour ignited an enchanting evening during their 30th-anniversary celebration concert at Segerstrom Center on March 20. Blending their undeniable chemistry as a group with audiences’ love for The Beatles, the band crafted an atmosphere steeped in nostalgia.

The show launched with the energetic, harmony-driven sound of “Help.” The opening number propelled the audience straight into the unmistakable spirit of The Beatles while teasing the night’s theme. Through Classical Mystery Tour, we stepped into a living time capsule that brought The Beatles’ prime to life.

Throughout the venue, families experienced the songs for the first time alongside longtime fans who grew up with The Beatles as the soundtrack of their youth.

Classical Mystery Tour channels the essence of the original group while allowing audiences to relive the joy that made it a cultural phenomenon.

Barbara Smith, who remembers seeing The Beatles live, reflected on the show with a smile, noting that the only thing missing from this special performance was the wave of screaming teenage girls that once followed the Fab Four, who are probably the women now experiencing Classical Mystery Tour.

A shared sense of familiarity shimmered across the crowd’s expressions; they leaned in, absorbing each note as if reconnecting with a cherished memory. It was evident that the show resonated far beyond melody.

Concertgoer Louis Bailey echoed that enthusiasm. “I really enjoyed the concert. I thought it was magnificent,” he said. “It was very lively, lots of people were having fun. I loved it—I simply loved it.”

Where most tribute performances overwhelmingly rely on theatrics, Classical Mystery Tour highlights instrumentation and musicianship through a refined visual aesthetic. The Pacific Symphony musicians gave every track sweeping depth.

From the sharply delivered British accents to the seamless costume transformations, every detail underscored the group’s desire to bring each song to life.

As the room shimmered with phone flashlights during a rendition of “Hey Jude,” the crowd rose, fully surrendering to the night’s vitality. Voices swelled together, and feet danced along as the group later swept into “Twist and Shout.”

The commitment to hearing The Beatles’ music may draw audiences in, but the passion and craftsmanship of Classical Mystery Tour keep crowds captivated.

“We’re celebrating this music before you—long live The Beatles,” said Paul McCartney’s counterpart, Paul Curatolo, bringing the unforgettable evening to its close.

With their 30th-anniversary performance, the group delivered a triumphant celebration, breathing new life into beloved songs to keep The Beatles’ legacy alive.

For more information on Classical Mystery Tour, visit www.ClassicalMysteryTour.com.