Pacific Symphony Pops Hosts Evening With the Three Mexican Tenors May 15-16

It will be a family affair at the Pacific Symphony Pops concert on May 15 and 16 when Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez and the Pacific Symphony present a concert featuring the Three Mexican Tenors at the Segerstrom Concert Hall.

One of the three tenors is Jorge Lopez-Yañez, father of Enrico Lopez-Yañez. He is joined by fellow tenors Bernardo Bermudez and Alfredo Carillo.

It promises to be an enchanting evening that Pacific Symphony says blends the passion and tradition of Mexico with the universally beloved classical tenor trio. Expect to hear operatic classics such as “Libiamo” and “O Sole Mio” as well as Broadway tunes and pop hits.

Adding to the excitement, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuélla joins the vocalists and orchestra for a vibrant celebration of Mexican musical heritage.

“This is a show that’s very near and dear to me, because one of the tenors is my dad,” explained Enrico. “He has sung everywhere, from the Metropolitan Opera to Opera Australia. He has been an international tenor singing everything from Rossini through to Puccini and Verdi. And for years now he has been doing these Three Mexican Tenors concerts around the world. We’ve created this sort of packaged version of it that really encapsulates a little bit of everything. You get traditional stuff from Neapolitan songs, opera and Broadway through to very traditional Mexican music, all wrapped up into one concert. it’s really a fun, cross generational show.”

The musical arrangements are said to be crafted to highlight each tenor’s unique vocal qualities, while also showcasing the harmonious ensemble and virtuosity as artists. With a blend of opera, Broadway, mariachi and pop, the show promises to be both joyful and meaningful for anyone who appreciates world-class singing.

“Not many people can say they get to work and perform with their son,” said Jorge Lopez-Yañez. “Because of my role with The Three Mexican Tenors, and my son’s position as a conductor, I have the pleasure of doing both. The Three Mexican Tenors highlight our love for a broad range of musical genres, from beloved romantic ballads to hit songs made famous by many cultural icons. Though our voices and upbringings are unique, when we come together in collaboration, the arrangement is vibrant and filled with emotion.”

Pacific Symphony’s production of “An Enchanted Evening with The Three Tenors” takes place Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets are $50-$181.

Both performances include a “Cocktails with the Conductor” event before the concert, during which guests are invited to join Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez in the main lobby starting at 7:15 p.m. as he talks about the show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.pacificsymphony.org.