Concerts on the Green Return to Newport Beach Civic Center This Summer

You know summer is near when the Newport Beach Arts Commission announces the lineup for the Concerts on the Green that take place on select Sunday evenings May through October at the Newport Beach Civic Center (and one at Marina Park).

The Civic Center concerts are on May 29, June 12, July 17, August 21, and September 18. The final concert on October 2 takes place at Marina Park on Balboa Peninsula.

The Civic Center concerts are on Sundays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and are free to the public with complimentary parking available in the adjacent Civic Center parking structure and Central Library parking lot. The October 2 Marina Park concert is from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring picnic dinners, blankets and low-slung beach chairs to enjoy the concert. Food trucks will be on hand selling dinner, beverages and desserts.

The Summer 2022 lineup:

May 29: Mark Wood and the Parrot Head Band (Jimmy Buffet tribute). Mark began listening to and playing Jimmy Buffett tunes in the early 1970’s. The stories that Jimmy told in his songs, along with the great melodies, were always very intriguing to Mark. In 1999, a friend in the corporate event planning business, needed a “Jimmy Style” band for an event. This was a chance for Mark to put together the perfect party band. A Cajun/Zydeco rhythm section, reggae keyboardist, country guitarist, R&B sax man, a great percussionist and a steel drummer who actually studied with Coral Reefer Band Member, Robert Greenidge. This combination is what makes Mark Wood and the Parrot Head Band the next best thing to “Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band.”

June 12: Catch a Wave: Beach Boys tribute: The idea for this incredible show was to recreate the look and sound of a live Beach Boys concert circa 1964 to 1969. To replicate a unique harmonic California sound that was created by Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine. This was the spark that ignited the flame in 2000 that burns today in every performance.

July 17: Billy Nation (Billy Joel tribute): Billy Nation: A Tribute to Billy Joel entertains crowds with an authentic tribute to one of the best-selling artists of all-time, Billy Joel. Led by pianist/vocalist Adam Shapiro, Billy Nation features world-class musicians to create a one-of-a-kind concert experience that will have everyone singing along.

August 21: Young Guns (country cover band): International touring country rock band Young Guns tears up the stage with songs from iconic country artists old and new. The group plays songs from bands like Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Charlie Daniels Band, Rascal Flatts, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Big & Rich, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bently, George Strait, Blake Shelton, Johnny Cash, and many, many more legendary country artists.

September 18: Britain’s Finest: Beatles tribute: Britain’s Finest is an experience unlike any other. You may have seen Beatles tribute acts before, but this time you’ll be in awe of the enthusiasm and energy for which they are recognized and remembered. Audience members are struck at first by the incredible recreation of those oh-so-familiar songs the world has come to love, but then become mesmerized by the off-the-cuff humor and the cheeky banter that takes place between songs.

October 2: Stone Soul: Classic Soul & Motown. Stone Soul is an eight-piece, horn-blowing, foot-stomping soul and Motown tribute band that has built a reputation as one of the hardest-working, most entertaining classic soul and Motown bands you’ll ever see. With their snazzy suits and spot-on renditions of hits, Stone Soul will have you dancing in the aisles to smash hits from Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Otis Redding, James Brown and more.

The Newport Beach Civic Center is located at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach. Marina Park is located at 1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach. More information about cultural arts programs in the City of Newport Beach can be found on the City’s Cultural Arts webpage at www.newportbeachca.gov/CulturalArts.