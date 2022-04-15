Corona del Mar Holds Annual Town Meeting & Community Expo April 27

Share this:

The Corona del Mar Residents Association has announced the return of its CdM Annual Town Meeting on Wednesday, April 27 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens.

The Town Meeting is a unique forum which brings together Corona del Mar residents, businesses, civic organizations and Newport Beach city officials to discuss issues, projects and opportunities which have a direct impact on the residential quality of life in Corona del Mar.

The popular Community Social and Expo starts the event, and includes representatives from the City of Newport Beach and local community organizations who will be on hand to answer questions about a wide range of topics, including crime prevention, emergency planning, Library, Recreation and Seniors’ programs, Public Works projects and much more.

The Speakers’ Program begins at 6 p.m. and features Councilmember Joy Brenner, who will update residents on the State of District 6. There will also be a presentation on Ballot Measure B which asks voters whether the Newport Beach City Charter should be changed to elect rather than appoint its mayor.

Measure B author and proponent Councilmember and former Mayor Will O’Neill will share with us the rationale for proposing this change. Walter Stahr, attorney, author and son of long-time Corona del Mar residents (and 2016 Newport Beach Citizens of the Year) John and Elizabeth Stahr, will share the reasons why we should retain the traditional mayoral appointment process. Attendees will have an opportunity to submit written questions.

Hosted refreshments from Gallo’s Deli will be provided. Opportunity drawings will be held for gifts from the Newport Beach Film Festival, local businesses and donors.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Please use the rear entrance off the Sherman Library & Gardens parking lot.

Visit www.Cdmra.org for additional information.