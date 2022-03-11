Dancing with the Stars Live Tour Waltzes in to Segerstrom Center March 17

Share this:

America’s favorite dance show is coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts with “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022!” at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on Thursday, March 17 at 4 and 8 p.m.

This year’s extravaganza, “Dancing with the Stars – Dare to Be Different” celebrates the 30th Season of the show. This all-new production features fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC’s hit show “Dancing with the Stars.”

The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango.

In this year’s state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami!

World-renowned choreographers Marty Kudelka and Pam Chu co-direct the all-new show.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars – Dare to Be Different” are on sale now. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit www.dwtstour.com.

Tickets are also available at Segerstrom Center box office, by phone at (714) 556-2787, or online at www.SCFTA.org.

Audience Advisory: Segerstrom Center’s updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. “Fully vaccinated” means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose.

To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID (for guests over 18 years old) and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Any ticket holders (including those under age 12) without proof of being fully vaccinated can present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR taken within 48 hours or antigen taken within 6 hours) of the performance. Along with their ticket, attendees will need to bring either documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result, emailed result, or picture of results showing a negative diagnosis as well as the date and their name. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Masks (over the mouth and nose) are required at all times for all ticket holders (ages 2 and up) regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces. Disposable 3-ply surgical masks, N95, KN95, or KF94 masks are recommended.

Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.