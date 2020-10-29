Dates for Newport-Mesa Secondary School Transition to Hybrid Instruction Confirmed

Share this:

At their October 27 Board of Education meeting, the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board of Education took action to set dates for secondary schools to transition to hybrid in-person instruction.

Costa Mesa Middle and High School, Corona del Mar Middle and High School, Ensign Intermediate School, Estancia High School, Newport Harbor High School and TeWinkle Middle School will transition to hybrid in-person instruction on November 9, 2020.

Early College High School will remain in distance learning until further notice due to challenges related to their alignment with the Coastline Community College system.

To allow teachers time for professional development as they make final preparations to transition to hybrid in-person instruction, Friday, October 30, 2020 will be a non-instructional day for secondary students (this excludes Early College High School, Special Day Classes (7-12), Elementary (PK-6) and Cloud Campus).

Due to this change, January 11, 2021 will be a student instructional day.

The Board also approved a revised hybrid instructional model that addresses several areas that were needed to better support students in this challenging environment. The features of the revised hybrid model include:

Two cohorts to reduce the number of students on campus at one time by approximately 50 percent.

Two days of in-person instruction, two days of at-home learning, and one half-day distance learning per week.

During at-home learning days, students and teachers connect during the assigned period.

At-home learning may include simultaneous, synchronous, asynchronous, and/or independent learning. This provides more frequent teacher-student contact focused on providing continuity of Instruction.

As needed, there will be an option to learn at-home every day while remaining at current school.

Student support with teachers is included four days a week in the bell schedule

One half-day per week will be dedicated to ongoing teacher professional development and/or meeting time including strategies and practices specific to hybrid instruction.

Further site-specific information about the instructional model, schedule and option to learn at-home will be shared by school administration.

For more information, visit https://web.nmusd.us.