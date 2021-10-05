Director Emeritus of The Huntington to Speak at Sherman Library & Gardens for “Lunch & Lecture” Series Oct. 13

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens, in partnership with Cultivar restaurant and South Coast Plaza, presents the 2021/2022 Lunch & Lecture Series. The monthly series features a horticulture speaker combined with a delicious lunch.

Kicking off the 2021/2022 Lunch & Lecture Series on October 13 is Jim Folsom, Director Emeritus of The Huntington in San Marino, California.

Jim Folsom joined The Huntington staff in 1984 as assistant curator and was named director of the Botanical Gardens in 1987. Prior to retiring on December 31, 2020, Jim was charged with the stewardship, care and interpretation of more than a dozen thematic gardens that cover 130 acres of the 207-acre grounds.

“Jim’s indelible imprint on The Huntington is everywhere. It can be seen in the gardens he has built, the botanical collections he has developed, the relationships he has nurtured with donors, and in the passion for the natural world that he has shared enthusiastically through programs for young and old. We will miss the contributions of The Huntington’s one-of-a-kind Pied Piper of botany,” said Huntington President Karen Lawrence.

Jim will talk about the SoCal Mediterranean climate, what it means globally, and for the local gardener. He’ll also share some of his favorite gardens in the world.

This ticketed event is open to the public. Seating is Limited. Registration Required

$25 Member, $35 Non-Member. Lecture only: Free for Members, $5 Non-Member.

Purchase tickets at www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673.2261.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.