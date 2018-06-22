Doctor Accused of ‘Sexting’ High School Girls on Social Media

A local doctor was accused of “sexting” two high school cheerleaders, authorities announced this week.

David Lee Haller, 51, of Newport Beach was charged Monday with two counts of misdemeanor child annoyance.

Arraignment scheduled for Tuesday. If convicted, he could serve two years in county jail.

Haller allegedly sent messages on social media that were “sexually motivated and inappropriate” to two female high school cheerleaders, authorities claimed Tuesday in a joint press release from the Orange County District Attorney and the Newport Beach Police Department.

Authorities did not disclose the ages of the victims or the details of the messages.

According to the OCDA and NBPD, Haller volunteered with the University of California, Irvine, Spirit Squad cheerleading team, as well as a medical doctor at several athletic events at Newport Harbor High School between October and December 2017.

Haller is accused of sending a message that was “sexually motivated” and of an “inappropriate manner” through Instagram to NHHS cheerleader Jane Doe 1 on Aug. 30, according to the statement.

He allegedly contacted another NHHS cheerleader, Jane Doe 2, on Snapchat with a similar message on Oct. 27.

The victims contacted the Newport Beach Police Department, who investigated this case and identified Haller with assistance from the UCI Police Department, the press release explains.

Haller’s listing on the Kaiser Permanente website was removed this week.

Law enforcement is seeking potential additional victims.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they are a victim is asked to contact Orange County District Attorney’s Office Supervising Investigator Paul Carvo at (714) 834-5025.