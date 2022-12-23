Drenched OC Comes to Fashion Island

Share this:

By Clara Beard | NB Indy

Angela Parretta, founder of Drenched LA and Tread + Soul in LA, has recently opened her third fitness studio, Drenched OC, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

The studio features hot Pilates with reformers and welcomes all levels. Drenched OC is Newport Beach’s first and only hot reformer studio.

“When I came to Orange County, I wanted to keep it special to me, and Pilates is what I love,” Paretta said. “I grew up a dancer. I cheered in the NFL. So Pilates has always been a little bit more natural for my body. I love inspiring others to jump on that reformer and see how good you feel after taking a class. It’s not going to beat your body up like other workouts.”

Paretta is a former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader and physical therapy assistant in a sports medicine clinic before returning to her love of teaching and fitness. Prior to having children, Paretta became the group exercise manager at a fitness facility in West Hills and even starred in workout videos with Denise Austin.

While in Los Angeles, Paretta combined her love of fitness and teaching children to form PEAK Adventures, an after-school program that combined fitness, arts and crafts, STEM activities, and homework assistance for elementary school-aged children.

The hot yoga craze that started in California around 2016 inspired Paretta to try other types of exercise in a heat setting, such as boxing, Pilates, and barre classes. This concept led Paretta to launch Drenched LA in 2017, and now, Drenched OC in 2022.

“We have 10 reformers, so offer up to 10 people at a time,” Paretta said about her new studio. “But we also do mat classes where we can accommodate more clients. The mat is nice because we take all the principles of what we do on the reformer machine and put it on the floor using other equipment.

“I want people to know that when they come in, it doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or if you have done this a million times,” Paretta said. “You’re going to feel good. You’re going to feel welcome, and you’re going to feel the community.”

Those interested in taking a class can find out more information at www.drenchedoc.com.