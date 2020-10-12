Eerie Evenings in Sherman Gardens

Share this:

By day, Sherman Library & Gardens is a paradise of colorful flowers and blooming plants. But on the evenings of October 23 and 24, the Gardens will offer a glimpse into a different world when Sherman Gardens presents “Eerie Evenings in the Gardens,” a family friendly evening of fun and education.

Grab an adventurous partner, or the whole family, and enjoy a spooky stroll through the Gardens and discover what plants do after dark.

Toxic specimens, man-eating plants, and the Forbidden Jungle await! Guests will follow a map and encounter surprises around each corner as the Garden reveals mysteries of the natural world.

You can also grab a quick bite at the hot dog cart!

“The talented ‘hort’ staff at Sherman Gardens has been busy creating this lively and engaging event. It is not a trick or treating, haunted house, or scary adventure. Eerie Evenings in the Gardens will be spooky, safe, and fun for the whole family,” said Scott LaFleur, executive director of Sherman Library & Gardens.

Advance ticket sales only—no tickets will be sold at the gate. All guests must wear a face covering and choose a timed ticketed entry to ensure safe physical distancing. Select from 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for Members, $20 for Non-Members, $5 for ages 3-17. Children 2 and under are free.

A portion of the proceeds from Eerie Evenings will be donated to Adventures in Living Science, OC Birds of Prey, Project Wildsong and the Santa Ana Zoo. These organizations are what make our annual “Creatures of the Night” so special. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we can’t host “Creatures of the Night” this year.

Mark your calendars and join us for Eerie Evenings in the Gardens. This event will sell out, so get your tickets now.

For tickets, visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.