City of Newport Beach Accepting Applications for Community Programs and Special Events Grants

The City of Newport Beach is now accepting applications from organizations that provide community programs available to Newport Beach residents, and from qualified event organizers seeking financial support for Newport Beach-based events.

To qualify for the special events grant, the events must take place between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

The application deadline for both grant programs is Tuesday, April 23, at 5 p.m.

Community Programs Grant

The City will provide a total of $60,000 in grants to qualifying organizations to enhance services or programs offered for residents. To qualify for the grants, organizations must offer programs or services to Newport Beach residents.

Submitting an application does not guarantee a grant award. Applications are evaluated based on the eligibility, qualifications, evaluation criteria and requirements as outlined for the program.

For more information and the online application, visit www.newportbeachca.gov/grants. Applications submitted after the deadline of Tuesday, April 23 at 5 p.m. will not be accepted.

Special Events Grant

Grants are available in two categories of events:

Community and Charitable Events. Events that serve or benefit local organizations and causes, and/or provide recreational, cultural, social benefits to Newport Beach residents. Newport Beach-based organizations and events that serve the Newport Beach community specifically, and those that pay or incur City of Newport Beach fees, will be considered in this category. Signature Events. Large-scale events of 3,000 or more people, based in Newport Beach, that promote Newport Beach regionally, attract visitors, and provide measurable, economic benefits to the City.

The grant program is designed to assist special event organizers with costs associated with hosting an event in Newport Beach. It is a competitive process, and submitting an application for the grants does not guarantee funding. Applicants are encouraged to review the information and program overview to gain an understanding of the program’s eligibility, qualification, and evaluation criteria and how the grants are funded.

For additional information on the Special Event Grants or to submit an application, visit: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/grants.

Applications submitted after the deadline of Tuesday, April 23 at 5 p.m. will not be accepted.