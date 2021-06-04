Ethos Contemporary Art Presents ‘Gen Art 2021’ at Gray Matter Museum June 10

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Ethos Contemporary Art, the pop art gallery founded by artist and curator Georgeana Ireland, will co-host GEN ART MUSE 2021: An Evening of Film, Art, Fashion and Music on Thursday evening, June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Gray Matter Museum in Newport Beach.

Gen Art is an entertainment company with a wide industry and consumer following known for innovative multi-media, fashion and art experiences. They are co-producing the dynamic three-part evening with Creative Director Nytrix of 10th Dimension Studios.

According to information provided by Ethos, the three-part event will include a continuous live runway show by LA-based fashion label and the newly-recognized Gen Art “Fresh Faces in Fashion” designer Ninja Monk.

There will also be a live performance by recording artist Luciana alongside the debut of her new music video “Artscape” and her first exhibition of artwork.

Along with that, Ethos will offer a curated selection of visual works including Ireland’s live installation “Password: Sapphire” and graffiti art by Amber Goldhammer.

“The evening will be a truly momentous time for Ethos Contemporary Art to showcase the work of our incredible artists to our loyal audience of collectors and enthusiasts, and at such a poignant time for their careers and for this planet,” said Ireland.

All art featured will be for immediate sale. Guests can shop live from Ninja Monk via QR codes placed throughout the event.

Gen Art’s CEO Keri Ingvarsson said that her company was excited to collaborate with Gray Matter Museum and Ethos on Gen Art’s first-ever event in the OC that brings together significant creators in the art, music and fashion spaces.

The evening will also feature hosted beverages and passed hors d’oeuvres, compliments of Event Loft, and a special pre-party where guests can enjoy cocktails while making their custom video-resumes, compliments of WEDGE.

Around 250 invited members of the media, fashion and tech industries are expected to attend the event, which is also open to the public. Tickets are complimentary and first-come, first-serve. Send a request to [email protected].

About Ethos Art: Established in 2014, Ethos Contemporary Art features contemporary paintings, sculptures and art glass in galleries located in Los Angeles and Newport Beach. Ethos specializes in Pop Art, Street Art, Lyrical Art, Expressionism and monumental scale art, representing living masters and brilliant emerging artists. Visit www.ethoscontemporaryart.com.

About Gen Art: Founded in 1993 as a visual art-driven event company, and entering into fashion and film by 1996, Gen Art showcases emerging fashion designers, filmmakers, musicians and visual artists through unique consumer experiences and product collaborations. The company has produced over 5,000 global film, fashion, music, art, tech and culinary events, launching the careers of globally celebrated alumni, including Zac Posen, Rebecca Minkoff, Philip Lim, Jason Reitman, Sofia Coppola and Sheppard Falrey. Since 2014, the company has been headed up by fashion industry executive Keri Ingvarsson and a small team of private investors. www.genart.com.

About Gray Matter Museum: Infusing art into the community for all ages to enjoy through creativity and positivity is the museum’s mission. www.gmmaca.org.