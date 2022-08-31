Facial Lounge in CdM Opens Location near the Back Bay

Share this:

For the past 22 years, Facial Lounge has been serving the community of Corona del Mar with award-winning treatments. Facial Lounge’s “Skin Whisperer” Amber Rose Johnson brings clean, vegan, facials and skin care to locals and visitors alike.

Johnson has announced that Facial Lounge – rated #1 on Yelp and voted the “Best Day Spa in Orange County” by the LA Times – is opening a second location near the Back Bay in Costa Mesa on September 1 at 2675 Irvine Ave., conveniently located near popular java joint, Coffee Dose.

“We are honored to receive so much recognition from our community for the work that we do,” said Johnson. “With this newest location, right in the middle of L.A. and San Diego, near the John Wayne airport, we can serve our clients with easy access while sharing our innovative, natural approach with more people.”

With 25 years of in-depth industry experience, Johnson leads a compassionate, expert team of professionals who share a commitment to toxin-free, planet-first skincare formulations that naturally treat everything from acne to anti-aging.

At the new location, clients can find themselves immersed in an elevated Tulum tropics-inspired atmosphere curated by dynamic local interior designer Nicholas Felix.

An expansive space with nine boho treatment rooms allows ample areas for relaxation and rejuvenation, including a thoughtfully designed double room ideal for partners, mother-daughter, or “best friend day date” treatments.

Visit https://faciallounge.com for more information.