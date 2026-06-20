Fashion Island Hosts “Live on the Lawn” Jazz Concerts Every Saturday Through August 1

Jazz lovers are in for a treat this summer at Fashion Island as the beloved retail destination welcomes back music lovers to the Neiman Marcus – Bloomingdale’s Lawn for “Live on the Lawn,” a luxe outdoor music series in collaboration with ETA Presents every Saturday through August 1.

This sunset residency will feature sonic-bending jazz sessions presented by a diverse lineup of Los Angeles’ acclaimed and Grammy-lauded musicians who have accompanied prolific talents including Aloe Blacc, Jason Mraz, Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Legend, and Kendrick Lamar.

“Live on the Lawn” is a must-hear event for jazz fans or anyone looking to experience elevated coastal ambiance. Visitors can enjoy refreshments and grab-and-go picnic meals for purchase from participating restaurants including Bloomingdale’s 59th & Lex Cafe, Mendocino Farms and Scratch Bakery Café.

Music starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Arrive early to claim your spot on the grass. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and make an evening of it. There is no formal check-in process, so once you arrive feel free to grab any available space on the lawn. The lawn will open at 3 p.m. each evening of the series.

For the full lineup and additional event information, visit https://www.fashionisland.com/live-on-the-lawn.

Note: Please do not bring your own alcohol as it will not be permitted on property. Cocktails and additional refreshments will be available for purchase at 59th & Lex. Due to the limited lawn space, chairs will also not be permitted, only blankets.

2026 Live on the Lawn Lineup:

June 20: Danny Janklow + Elevation Band

Led by Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Danny Janklow, the Elevation Band features John Davis on drums and Cooper Appelt on bass, together blending funk and jazz while moving naturally across genres.



June 27: Millstone Reverie with Adam Levy and Molly Miller

Two jazz guitar forces unite for a unique blend of Americana with the sounds of modern jazz. Molly Miller lends her talents as principal guitarist in Jason Mraz’s touring and recording band, and Adam Levy has performed on legendary records such as Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason.”



July 18: Alex Schwarz Trio

Bassist Alex Schwarz leads a trio of the LA scene’s most compelling innovators with Horace Bray on electric guitar and Anthony Fung on drums. As a collective they create original compositions and sharp, modern jazz improvisation.



July 25: A Tribute to James Williams

Drawing on deep ties to the New York jazz scene, drummer Shawn Baltazor leads an all-star quintet of Sam Brash on piano, Jameel Robers on saxophone, and Brad Williams on electric guitar, celebrating the musical legacy of American jazz pianist James Williams.



August 1: Daniel Rotem Quintent

Saxophonist Daniel Rotem leads a quintet of Kellen Harrison on bass, Nicole McCabe on saxophone, Juliet Knowles on trumpet, Jonathan Richards on bass and Jonathon Pinson on drums to highlight classic jazz standards and original works.



For more information visit www.FashionIsland.com.