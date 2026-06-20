Crystal Cove Conservancy Announces Summer 2026 Programs

This summer Crystal Cove Conservancy invites families, artists, nature lovers, and lifelong learners to experience a season of creativity, exploration, and connection through a dynamic lineup of free and low-cost programs at Crystal Cove State Park.

The Conservancy’s summer calendar offers a wide range of opportunities to explore one of Southern California’s most beloved state parks. From hands-on art activities and Movies on the Beach to guided ecology hikes, plein air painting workshops, Grunion Runs, and thought-provoking talks with leading voices in conservation, each program is designed to deepen participants’ understanding of the natural world and inspire stewardship for generations to come.

Whether you are looking for free things to do with kids in Orange County, a unique date night by the ocean, or an opportunity to learn from environmental leaders, Crystal Cove Conservancy offers memorable experiences for all ages against the backdrop of historic cottages, pristine beaches, and protected backcountry.

“Crystal Cove State Park is more than a destination—it is a living classroom, a creative refuge, and a gathering space for community,” said Kate Wheeler, President & CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy. “Our summer programs invite people to slow down, look closer, and discover the many ways art, science, and shared experiences can deepen our connection to the coast. Whether you are painting outdoors, watching a movie under the stars, or hiking with one of our educators, each experience is designed to foster a deeper appreciation for this extraordinary place.”

Free Family-Friendly Summer Activities

FAMILY ART DAYS

Wednesdays through August 26

10:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. / Education Commons

Held every Wednesday, Family Art Days invite visitors of all ages to explore Crystal Cove State Park through hands-on art and science activities inspired by local wildlife, marine ecosystems, and conservation stories. Participants might paint a healthy tidepool, experiment with watershed models, or meet educational puppet ambassadors.

With new activities introduced throughout the summer, families are encouraged to return often to create, discover, and connect more deeply with the Cove.

MOVIES ON THE BEACH

July 2 and August 6

Historic District Beach between Cottage #1 and Cottage #13

As the sun sets and waves roll onto shore, Crystal Cove State Park’s beach transforms into an open-air theater under the stars. Guests are invited to bring blankets and low-back beach chairs for a memorable evening of film, fresh popcorn, and family-friendly educational activities before the show.

July 2: Hoppers

August 6: The Wild Robot

PAINT THE PARK: A GREAT PLEIN AIR EXPERIENCE

Select Mondays and Thursdays through August 27

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. / Registration required

Step outside the studio and into the landscape with Paint the Park, a welcoming plein air painting experience inspired by Crystal Cove State Park’s rich artistic legacy.

Each month, participants gather in a new location:

June: Historic District (Cottage #46)

July: Moro Canyon

August: Moro Cove Overlook

Designed for beginners and experienced artists alike, the program includes light instruction, prompts, and all supplies.

COASTAL ECOLOGY HIKES

These guided interpretive hikes explore Crystal Cove State Park’s shoreline and blufftop habitats, highlighting marine ecology, geology, native plants, and conservation issues such as sea-level rise and marine protected areas.

BACKCOUNTRY ECOLOGY HIKES

Journey into Moro Canyon to discover coastal sage scrub, riparian habitats, restoration projects, and the remarkable biodiversity of Crystal Cove State Park’s backcountry.

HISTORIC DISTRICT WALKING TOURS

During this free 60-minute tour, Conservancy educators share the remarkable story of the community effort that saved Crystal Cove State Park’s Historic District and transformed it into a treasured public resource.

About Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove Conservancy protects the historic, natural, and cultural resources of Crystal Cove State Park through a unique public-private partnership with California State Parks. Revenue generated through The Conservancy supports hands-on education programs that use the park as a living classroom, inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards while helping preserve Crystal Cove State Park for generations to come. Visit https://www.crystalcovestatepark.org and https://crystalcove.org.